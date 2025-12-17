Practical E-learning Platform Launched for Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The Directorate of Labour (Vinnumálastofnun), in collaboration with European partners, has launched a new and powerful e-learning platform called New Beginnings. The platform is specifically designed to support individuals of foreign origin who wish to put their business ideas into action, boost their self-confidence, and strengthen their position in the labor market.

The project has been in development for the past two years, led by the Directorate of Labour in partnership with organizations from France, Spain, and the Netherlands. The goal is to harness the immense talent, experience, and cultural capital that immigrants possess and assist them in creating their own opportunities.

Practical Content in Five Languages

Many immigrants face obstacles such as complex administrative systems, language barriers, or a lack of professional networks. New Beginnings addresses these challenges with practical tools and resources based on positive psychology and a strengths-based approach.

The e-learning platform is now ready and accessible in five languages: English, Icelandic, French, Spanish, and Dutch.

The platform offers material that helps participants to:

Map their strengths and skills.

Develop business ideas using models such as Ikigai and TIMED.

Build a professional network and create a personal brand.

Gain an understanding of the business environment and regulatory framework in their new country.

Free and Open to All

Access to the website is free and open to everyone. SASS encourages individuals of foreign origin to explore the material. Additionally, counselors and others working with the target group are encouraged to utilize the website as a tool in their guidance.

You can register and start immediately at: www.newbe.is