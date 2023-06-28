Markmið / Aims

The aim of the project is to:

Provide enhanced quality and sustainable public services by enabling public sector organisations to lead the adoption of disruptive innovations and digital technologies

Specific objectives are to:

Upskill public sector staff to introduce disruptive technologies and other innovations in their tasks and responsibilities taking advantage of the existing innovation capacity and solutions ready to be used in the NPA.

Demonstrate the potential that the public sector has as gamechanger in the provision of public services adapted to the NPA challenges by piloting disruptive services in 4 NPA territories testing the effectiveness of the INNOCAP approach

Serve as example for other NPA public sector organisations and departments to adopt disruptive innovation by supporting the extension of the project results into other territories and service areas

Verkefnislýsing / Description

INNOCAP’s overall objective is to provide enhanced quality and sustainable public services by enabling public sector organisations to lead the adoption of disruptive innovations and digital technologies.

A key output will be a capacity building programme that will prepare public sector organizations from the 3 NPA geographical zones to pilot and further adopt 4 disruptive public services – the other main outputs of the project- in key areas such as climate change action, environmental management or the digital and green transition.

This will benefit at least 120 users from the main target groups of the project, who are the public sector staff in charge of the management and delivery of public services in their territories and the final users of these services.

The utilised approach combines ambitiously very different dimensions. This integral and pragmatic approach, combined with disruptive innovation characteristics, requires transnational cooperation to meet the project’s ambitions that otherwise would be impossible for an individual organisation or a region to address them sufficiently and in the extent planned in INNOCAP.

Lokaafurð / Results

Capacity building programme that will prepare public sector organizations from the 3 NPA geographical zones to pilot and further adopt 4 disruptive public services

4 disruptive public services: 1) Digital coaches for innovative public services (Västernorrland) 2) Waste data hub (Iceland) 3) Social innovation led service for decision-making on digital and green transition (Mikkeli) 4) Climate change action monitoring (Donegal)

Framkvæmdaraðili: Þróunarsvið SASS

Verkefnisstjóri: Elísabet Björney Lárusdóttir

Tegund verkefnis: Erlent samstarfsverkefni, styrkt af evrópusjóðnum NPA eða Northern Periphery and Arctic (2021-2027)

Heildarkostnaður: 1.413.776 evrur

Fjármagn til SASS:

Upphaf verkefnis: Janúar 2023

Lok verkefnis: Desember 2025

Staða verkefnis: Í vinnslu

Samstarfsaðilar: