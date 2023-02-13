Ertu með viðskiptahugmynd?

Vinnumálastofnun/félags-og vinnumarkaðsráðuneytið auglýsir styrki til atvinnumála kvenna árið 2023 lausa til umsóknar !

Heildarfjárhæð styrkja að þessu sinni eru kr. 40.000.000 og er hámarksstyrkur kr. 4.000.000.

Skilyrði er að verkefnið/hugmyndin falli að eftirfarandi skilyrðum.

Verkefnið sé í meirihluta eigu konu/kvenna (51%) og stjórnað af konu.

og stjórnað af konu. Verkefnið feli í sér nýnæmi eða nýsköpun af einhverju tagi.

Verkefnið feli í sér atvinnusköpun til frambúðar.

Viðskiptahugmynd sé vel útfærð.

Veittir eru styrkir til gerðar viðskiptaáætlunar (600.000), ásamt styrkjum til markaðssetningar og vöruþróunar að hámarki 4.000.000.

Umsóknarfrestur er frá 1.febrúar til og með 28.febrúar og skal sækja um rafrænt á heimasíðunni www.atvinnumalkvenna.is

Nýjung!

Þær sem fá samþykktan styrk til gerðar viðskiptaáætlunar munu taka þátt í fyrirtækjasmiðju. Keppt verður um verðlaun fyrir bestu viðskiptahugmyndina en dómnefnd mun meta kynningar þátttakenda. Nánari upplýsingar munu verða settar inn á heimasíðuna innan tíðar.

Á heimasíðu verkefnisins má finna nánari upplýsingar um reglur og skilyrði sem þarf að uppfylla.

Hægt er að bóka viðtal á heimasíðunni hjá verkefnastjóra sem gefur nánari upplýsingar.

Fylgdu okkur á samfélagsmiðlum

https://www.facebook.com/atvinnumalkvenna

https://www.instagram.com/atvinnumalkvenna/

Do you have a business idea?

The Directorate of Labour and the Ministry of Social Affairs and labour advertise grants for women entrepreneurs for the year 2023 open for application. The total amount of the grants is 40.000.000 ISK and the maximum grant is 4.000.000.

The project/idea must fulfil the following criteria:

Project/idea must be owned by women (51%) and directed by a woman.

and directed by a woman. The project idea must have an innovation element of some kind.

The project should create jobs in the long run.

The project idea should be well implemented.

Grants are awarded for business plans (600.000), for marketing and project development who can amount to 4.000.000.

The deadline is from the 1st of February until the 28th of February.

Applications are filled out online on the website www.atvinnumalkvenna.is and can be filled out in Icelandic or English.

New!

Those who receive a grant to make a business plan will participate in a business accelerator. A special jury will evaluate the presentations of the participants and a prize will be awarded for the best business idea.

On the project’s website you can find more information about the rules and conditions that must be met. You can also book an interview on the website with the project manager who will provide more information.

Join us on Social media

https://www.facebook.com/atvinnumalkvenna

https://www.instagram.com/atvinnumalkvenna/